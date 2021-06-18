Venezuela’s Arreaza in Turkey Attending Antalya Diplomatic Forum (+Josep Borrell)

Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza arrived in the Republic of Turkey on Thursday, June 17, to participate in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum (ADF) and develop a high-level agenda. This was reported by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry through its Twitter account.

The top Venezuelan diplomat was received by Turkish ambassador Deha Erpek upon arriving in Turkey, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry reported.

Turkey has been one of the countries, along with Russia and Iran, that has provided the greatest diplomatic support to Venezuela amid the brutal economic siege, blockade, and sanctions launched by the United States and its European “allies.”

In August 2020, a total of seven bilateral cooperation agreements were signed during the visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to Venezuela. Education, health, housing construction, teaching, research and culture, were among the areas strengthened by the agreements.

On that occasion, both governments signed a Joint Declaration that set out a new step towards the consolidation of a Turkish-Venezuelan strategic alliance.

What is the ADF?

The Foreign Ministers Conference of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum (ADF) will be held from June 18 to 20, Cavuşoglu reported at a press conference with international media.

“Through the ADF we aim to strengthen our influence in diplomacy, on the ground and in public opinion,” he said.

He also reported that “the heads of state and government of eight countries will attend the summit, and foreign ministers of nine nations. Other countries will have representation at various levels. The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, will participate as a ‘host country guest.’”

During Turkey’s presidency at the ADF, the minister announced, more than 40 activities have been organized on topics including energy, women’s empowerment, the fight against organized crime, agriculture, migration management, and employment.

There remains a possibility that Borrell and Arreaza will meet this Friday.

Featured image: Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister, Jorge Arreaza being greeted by Turkish ambassador Deha Erpek upon his arrival to Turkey.

