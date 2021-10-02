Venezuela’s CNE: Mock Election to be Held on October 10 (21N)

On Friday, October 1, the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela informed that next Sunday, October 10, a mock election will be held in all states of Venezuela, and invited all eligible voters to participate.

According to the CNE Information bulletin, voters will be able to participate in the mock election from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 446 voting centers and 1,386 polling stations that will be enabled in all of the 23 states as well as in the Libertador municipality of the Capital District, Caracas.

The location of the mock poll centers is available on: www.cne.gob.ve

The CNE will guarantee the protection of all its technical operational personnel as well as the voters during this activity, in which 3,223 officials will take part.

CNE also informed that the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB) will be responsible for the safeguarding and custody of the voting centers, and for the deployment and withdrawal of voting material.

The aim of the mock election is to test all the technical, logistical and operational elements that are part of the election, in order to certify the correct operation of the Automated Voting System in each of its different phases.

The mock election will also allow voters to get familiarized with the voting instruments that will be used in the November 21 elections.

The electoral drill corresponds to activity number 65 in the 2021 Regional and Municipal Elections Schedule, in which officials will be elected to 3,082 government posts: 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 legislators (152 through list system, 93 by nominal election, eight by indigenous representation), and 2,471 councilors (1,420 through list system, 982 by nominal election, and 69 through indigenous representation).

Featured image: A view of the Automated Voting System for the Venezuelan elections. Photo: Twitter / @cneesvzla

