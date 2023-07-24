In a communication posted on various social media platforms, Venezuelan Minister for Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, issued a cautionary message regarding the escalating aggression against Venezuela by the United States government.

Given the current situation, marked by calls for violence and the organization of new attacks against the nation, the minister strongly urged everyone to maintain a state of heightened vigilance. He accused the US Southern Command of lurking in Venezuela and taking actions to foster destabilization with the increase of its presence in the region. Padrino López emphasized that these tactics have been employed before, to no avail, as they have proven ineffective over time.

“Aggression against Venezuela is increasing, the economic and media war is intensifying, and calls for violence are being heard again. At the same time, the US Southern Command increases its presence in our area of interest. Coincidence? The same script is back, ALERT!” the minister wrote.

The message is accompanied by photographs illustrating the activities of the Southern Command in neighboring areas such as Guyana, Colombia, and Panama. Additionally, recent concerns have been raised in the Caribbean region due to the presence of a US nuclear submarine at the illegally occupied US military base in Guantanamo, Cuba, just a few days ago.

Venezuela has encountered such threats and pressures before; however, the Venezuelan people have consistently demonstrated their resilience and refusal to be intimidated by imperialist actions over the years. Numerous defense analysts agree that the key to Venezuela’s success lies in its unity and unwavering commitment to safeguarding sovereignty at any expense.

