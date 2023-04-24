April 24, 2023
Colombian Foreign Affairs Minister Alvaro Leyva (right) talks with the Unitary Platform delegation in Bogota, next to him is Colombian President Gustavo Petro wearing a face mask while listening to him on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@infopresidencia.

Colombian Foreign Affairs Minister Alvaro Leyva (right) talks with the Unitary Platform delegation in Bogota, next to him is Colombian President Gustavo Petro wearing a face mask while listening to him on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@infopresidencia.