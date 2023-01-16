On a January 14 interview with the state television network Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), Venezuela’s newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs Yvan Gil asserted that the imprisoned and ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was a “victim of betrayal.”

“I believe that Pedro Castillo was a victim of betrayal … there is a force that is now on the move: the people who elected Pedro Castillo are the ones on the streets (protesting),” the minister stated during the interview.

According to the diplomat, there are currently “fascist forces running rampant in Peru,” but “sooner rather than later, serenity and the rule of law” will prevail.

Peru is experiencing a climate of tension and violence that has left almost 50 dead amid protests against the government of President Dina Boluarte, appointed after the ousting and imprisonment of Pedro Castillo by Congress on December 7.

On Wednesday, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Diosdado Cabello condemned the police response to the protests and called it a “massacre.”

He also criticized the lack of response of some organizations such as the Organization of American States (OAS) toward the protests against “dictator” Dina Boluarte.

Protesters remain in the streets of Peru demanding the resignation of Boluarte, the dissolution of Congress, new elections for 2023, and a new constitution, among other demands.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KZ

