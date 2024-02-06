Venezuela’s Minister for Communication and Information Freddy Ñáñez denounced the US news outlets Voice of America (VOA) and Associated Press (AP) for distorting the speech by the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, at the close of the massive demonstration commemorating the 35th anniversary of the February 4, 1989, civic-military rebellion led by Commander Hugo Chávez.

On Monday, February 5, Minister Ñáñez referred to a publication from both the US-based news outlets in which they stated that President Maduro used the phrase “we will win by hook or by crook” in reference to the upcoming presidential elections, which are about to be held in Venezuela.

However, the president, in his speech, referred not to the elections but to the threats that Venezuela is receiving from the US government.

#AUDIO📞| Vicepresidente Sectorial de Comunicación, Cultura y Turismo, @luchaalmada denunció que medios de comunicación de EE UU como La Voz de América y la Agencia de Noticias AP tergiversan las declaraciones del Jefe de Estado @NicolasMaduro#ElEquipoGana pic.twitter.com/oCdzTTFL6t — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) February 5, 2024

The headlines that Ñáñez refers to are “ We are going to win by hook or by crook, Maduro warns about the elections” (AP) and “Venezuela: Maduro says they are going to win the elections by hook or by crook” (VOA).

In this regard, Ñáñez said that the hit pieces by the Voice of America and the Associated Press are a manipulation technique “that has been widely studied in the history of communication.”

He explained that it is a strategy that takes a phrase out of context, to add a completely different context to the nature of the expression.

#Denuncio que la @VozdeAmerica (órgano de propaganda de la Casa Blanca), y la Agencia de noticias @AP_noticias (medio de comunicación de la CIA) mienten descaradamente tergiversando el discurso del presidente @NicolasMaduro con un titular manipulado. Vean uds mismos en qué… pic.twitter.com/9DVqPJ030v — Alfred Nazareth (@luchaalmada) February 5, 2024

“In this case, AP and the VOA are trying to construct a false story about President Nicolás Maduro by associating the phrase ‘by hook and by crook’ with the upcoming elections that we will have in the country,” the minister said in an interview to the state news TV station Venezolana de Television.

In his social media accounts, Freddy Ñáñez posted the video of President Maduro’s speech to show the true context of the statements.

In the speech, the Venezuelan head of state urged the people to remain calm and keep their cool in the face of any circumstance or oligarchic or imperialist attacks.

Maduro added that with civic-military mobilization and “maximum possible unity,” “we are going to win one way or another, we are going to win, always win,” referring to the Venezuelan people’s resistance against imperialism.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

