February 5, 2024
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Deputy Cilia Flores greeting demonstrators celebrating the 35 years of the February 4th, 1989, civic–military uprising led by Commander Hugo Chávez. Photo: Presidential Press.

