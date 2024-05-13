The Venezuelan minister for interior, justice and peace, Remigio Ceballos, denounced an act of terrorism and sabotage perpetrated a few meters from the warehouses of the National Electoral Council (CNE), located in Filas de Mariche, Miranda state.

Through a video posted via social media on Saturday, May 11, Ceballos reported that a fire was started just 120 meters from the CNE warehouses, which is a security zone.

In the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for July 28, President Nicolás Maduro is the clear favorite according to polls and street mobilizations, representing an enormous challenge for the Venezuelan far-right opposition. Despite its access to financial resources and US support, there are evident signs of the far-right wearing thin, lacking supporters in the streets, and internal divisions.

#11MAY || Este sábado, el Vpdte. Sectorial AJ. @CeballosIchaso1 informó el control total de un incendio provocado a 120m de los galpones del CNE ubicados en Mariches, edo. Miranda.#VenezuelaExpresiónCultural pic.twitter.com/dO4c8LQG93 — MPPRIJP (@MijpVzla) May 11, 2024

Ceballos said, “This is an act of terrorism and we are starting investigations. This is a security zone and we are going to take severe measures, according to article 52 of the Law against Organized Crime and Financing of Terrorism, which dictates up to 30 years in prison for anyone who performs terrorist acts against the country.”

Ceballos added that the situation was controlled, in compliance with the orders of President Maduro, who ordered to address the incident and reinforce security in the area.

“We will redouble security to counteract actions that attempt to undermine peace, as instructed by President Nicolás Maduro,” Ceballos added.

History of sabotage against CNE warehouses

In March 2020, a fire also occurred in the same CNE warehouses. At that time, the incident caused a multi-million dollar loss of electoral equipment and the counting records of electoral processes.

At that time, the president of the electoral branch, Tibisay Lucena, explained that the fire consumed 40,408 voting machines, 400 electronic ballots, and 22,434 power inverters, among other equipment.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/MCM

