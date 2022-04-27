Venezuela’s National Assembly Appoints New Supreme Court Justices

30 new justices, the General Inspector of Courts, and the director of the School of the Judiciary were sworn in.

This Tuesday, April 26, 42 magistrates were appointed to the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) by the National Assembly (AN). After evaluating candidates from civil society, the new judges were approved by a qualified majority in the plenary session held on Tuesday.

PSUV Deputy Giuseppe Alessandrello, president of the judicial nominations committee, was in charge of announcing the candidates for approval by the AN.

“This is a transcendental act in the political life of this country, and in all its institutions,” Alessandrello said.

He recalled that 434 citizens applied. “In the end, we issued a list with 271 candidates,” Alessandrello added.

In addition, information was requested from the various agencies of the Venezuelan State, such as SAIME, SENIAT, SEBIN, the Comptroller General of the Republic, and CICPC, among others.

Deputy Alessandrello indicated that, after filtering the list, a total of 271 citizens were selected. This list was sent to the [department of] Citizens’ Power, which eliminated four candidates. The final list was presented to the National Assembly.

The president of the National Assembly (AN), Jorgé Rodríguez, commended the election process.

“Let us stand up and applaud the Judicial Nominations Committee, that in a conscientious, wise, magnanimous manner, directed the evaluation process, receipt of credentials, interviews, and analysis that have led to the proposal that is on the table today,” Rodríguez told the press.

Below are the new members of the TSJ:

Principal Magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber:

• Gladys Maria Gutierrez

• Lourdes Suarez Anderson

• Luis Damian Bustillos

• Calixto Antonio Ortega Rios

• Thania D´Alemio

Alternate magistrates:

• Cristóbal Corniéles

• Michelle Velázquez

• Olga Alvarez

• Jackeline Sosa

• Rene DeGraves

Principal Magistrates of the Political-Administrative Chamber:

• Malachi Gil

• Barbara Gabriela Cesar

• Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Alternate magistrates:

• Eulalia Guerrero

• Emilio Ramos

• Luis Emilio Rondon

Principal Magistrates of the Electoral Chamber:

• Carlisia Beatriz Rodriguez

• Fanny Marquez

• Inocencio Jose Figueroa

Alternate magistrates:

• Grisell López

• Juan Pablo Torrez

• Anabel Hernandez

Main Magistrates of the Civil Tiredness Chamber:

• Carmen Heredia Alvarez

• Henry Tapia

• Jose Luis Gutierrez

Alternate magistrates:

• Jaime Jesus Baez

• Jeanete Trinidad Cordoba

• Juan Carlos Cuencas

Principal Magistrates of the Criminal Cassation Chamber:

• Elisa Gómez

• Maikel Jose Moreno Perez

• Carmen Marisela Castro

Alternate magistrates:

• Heriberto Pena

• Katherine Haringhton

• Paul Antonio Gomez

Main Magistrates of the Social Cassation Chamber:

• Edgar Gaviria Rodriguez

• Carlos Alexis Castillo

• Elias Ruben Bittar

Alternate magistrates:

• Evelio Gonzales

• Eneida Perez

•Julio Cesar Zerpa

Inspector General of Courts

Gladys Requena

Director of the National School of the Judiciary:

• Guillermo Blanco

Featured image: Main floor of Venezuela’s National Assembly. View from the podium with President Jorge Rodriguez leading the appointment of new Supreme Court justices. Photo: Wilmer Errades/Ultimas Noticias.

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL/EF

