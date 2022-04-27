Russia’s Security Service Foils Ukrainian Plot to Kill Journalists

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) foiled the plan of a neo-Nazi group whose objective was to assassinate several Russian journalists, including the director of the RT group, Margarita Simonián.

The assassination plan was commissioned by the Security Service of Ukraine and was to be carried out by members of the neo-Nazi terrorist organization National Socialism/White Power, banned on Russian territory, RT reported.

“According to the video of the interrogation of the suspects released by the FSB, the group contemplated the murder of journalists Vladimir Solovyov, Dmitry Kiseliov, TV presenter Olga Skabeyeva, journalist Yevgeny Popov, presenter Tigran Keosayan, and the director of the RT group, Margarita Simonián,” the Russian news outlet revealed.

📡El Servicio Federal de Seguridad de Rusia (FSB) publicó el video de la detención de un grupo de #neonazis que planeaban el asesinato del periodista ruso Vladímir Solovióv además de varias otras figuras importantes, incluida la directora del grupo RT, Margarita Simonián pic.twitter.com/sWXwcRW9hs — AleKs TrOn (@TronAleks) April 26, 2022

An improvised explosive device, eight Molotov cocktails, six pistols, a sawed-off shotgun, and a grenade were seized from the detainees, in addition to nationalist literature and Ukrainian identity documents with photographs of the group’s members.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the suspects planned to blow up the automobile of renowned journalist Vladimir Solovyov in Moscow.

At a meeting of the Attorney General’s Office, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that Moscow had identified the Western masterminds, mainly from the CIA, who had contacted Kiev about possible attacks on journalists.

Featured image: The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) is the main national security service in Russia, one of the federal bodies that falls under the immediate jurisdiction of the president of Russia. Two FSB agents during a raid. Photo: RIA Novosti.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL/EF

