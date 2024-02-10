Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—The National Assembly of Venezuela condemned a European Parliament (EP) resolution that constitutes a gross act of interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs, especially on electoral issues.

In a new example of imperial interference, on Thursday, February 8, the European Parliament threatened not to recognize the presidential elections in Venezuela if the disqualified far-right politician María Corina Machado is not a candidate. During a session, MEPs said that they will not recognize the elections or the electoral results “if certain conditions such as Machado’s participation are not respected.”

“MEPs condemn the attacks, alleged forced disappearances, arrests, and arrest warrants against the opposition, civil society, human rights defenders and journalists, and the interference of Nicolás Maduro’s regime in the electoral process,” reads the EP press statement repeating the White House narrative. “The Maduro regime is in clear breach of the agreement, signed last year in Barbados by representatives of the Venezuelan government and the opposition, to hold free and fair presidential elections in 2024. Persecutions must stop immediately, say MEPs. If all points of the Barbados agreement were respected, Venezuela’s 2024 elections could mark a turning point from a corrupt autocracy to a return to democracy, they stress.”

The far-right MEPs further noted that the European Union (EU) should not consider sending electoral observers for these elections “if certain conditions are not met.” They added that they will refuse to send observers until Machado is allowed to participate in the elections. For most Venezuelans the EP resolution does not represent any threat, given that last year National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez announced that no EU observation mission will be present in the 2024 elections.

Venezuelan far-right politician María Corina Machado was disqualified by the Comptroller General of Venezuela from holding political office for 15 years for multiple crimes, including involvement in several coup attempts and calling for foreign intervention against Venezuela from a summit of the Organization of American States (OAS) in 2014. Under the Barbados Agreement, she, in addition to other disqualified politicians, was allowed to present an appeal before the Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice, requesting the annulment of the disqualification. While the Supreme Court revoked the disqualifications of five politicians, it upheld the disqualification of three others, including Machado. Therefore, it is not the Venezuelan government but the opposition that is violating the Barbados Agreement by refusing to recognize the Supreme Court’s decision, and Washington and the EU are trying to spin the issue to suit their anti-Venezuela narrative.

Below is the unofficial translation of Venezuelan National Assembly statement, issued on Friday, February 9:

The National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects and repudiates the infamous and insolent resolution of the European Parliament dated February 8 of this year.

For the Venezuelan National Assembly, this act constitutes gross interference in our internal affairs and disrespect for what is enshrined in the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, representing a new escalation of aggression against peace and political stability in the country, attempting to revive the colonialist and supremacist character, decayed and diminished in Europe and the world, which flagrantly violates and ignores the principles of international law regarding respect for the independence, sovereignty and self-determination of the Venezuelan people.

We condemn this action with which they intend to cover up the terrorist attacks planned to assassinate the Constitutional President Nicolás Maduro Moros, and, in this way, cause the collapse of the normal functioning of the democratic institutions of the country, promoting and supporting sectors of the fascist right of the Venezuelan opposition to adopt the path of violence, extremism and terrorism for political destabilization.

The National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela declares as persona non grata the MEPs who rudely supported and voted in favor of this resolution against Venezuela, and warns that these actions are contrary to the principles of international law enshrined in the United Nations Charter and in the norms and principles that govern peaceful relations between States. This could disqualify the participation of the European Union as an international observer during the presidential elections to be held this year, for not meeting the necessary conditions of objectivity, neutrality and impartiality.

The National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela demands respect for the Venezuelan State, its institutions, the National Constitution, the laws, and the people of Venezuela.

It has been more than 200 years since we stopped being a colony. We do not and will not accept—under any circumstances—foreign and neocolonialist interference.

Caracas, February 8, 2024

