The Commission of Internal Politics of the Venezuelan National Assembly has started an investigation into the source of the funds that will be used in the opposition primaries.

The vice-president of the permanent commission of the National Assembly, Deputy Julio García Zerpa, announced that Deputy Diosdado Cabello is heading the investigation. “It will be he who will offer details of the results in due time,” García Zerpa said.

He added that the commission opened the investigation because “it is necessary to know where the funds for these elections are coming from; an election in which the opposition is expected to elect a coalition candidate to face the ruling party in the presidential elections of 2024,” the parliamentarian said.

“A huge fraud”

During his radio and TV program Con el Mazo Dando, Diosdado Cabello stated that the opposition is preparing “a huge fraud” in its internal primaries. “For this reason, we initiated an investigation on the origin of the funds that are being used in this electoral process,” he said.

“In truth, what is coming is a great fraud, because more than 40,000 dead people appear in their voter lists,” Cabello continued. “It will be a fraud, because they will say that thousands of Venezuelans participated, and in the end they will burn all records. They have published a list, a system, in which a crowd appears that does not even have any say in anything,” Cabello added, referring to the consultation page of the voting centers of the primaries.

He further added that the “black hand” of the United States is involved in the primaries. “The US ambassador in Colombia, Francisco Palmieri, gave the order to opposition figure Jesús María Casal to hand over the primaries to SÚMATE [NED-funded NGO linked with opposition party Vente Venezuela], with the end goal being declaring [Vente Venezuela leader] María Corina Machado as the winner of the primaries,” he said.

(RedRadioVE) by Milena Bravo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.