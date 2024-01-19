In Venezuela’s National Assembly ordinary session this Tuesday, a special commission was installed to investigate the opposition parties that participated in the dispossession of CITGO. This instance is headed by the first vice president of parliament, Pedro Infante, and seeks to determine who was responsible for stealing $70 million from CITGO.
Infante pointed out this Tuesday, January 16, that at least 400 people would be investigated for events related to what he described as the largest robbery that has been perpetrated against the nation.
The Domain Forfeiture Law will be applied to those responsible, which establishes the mechanisms to identify, locate and recover assets derived from illicit activities and the revocation of rights related to their ownership. This also part of a larger legal framework to protect national assets abroad.
OFAC Extends License Preventing CITGO’s Illegal Confiscation
A timetable of one week was given to establish responsibilities for the investigation into the origin of the fraudulent resources that were used to finance the campaigns of opposition political activists.
The aforementioned laws were approved in May 2023 precisely to protect assets such as CITGO and Monómeros, as well as gold reserves, which are located outside the country. And the initiative was taken within the framework of the risk represented by the Guaidó clan-OFAC-transnational network that seeks to rob the PDVSA subsidiary and steal billions of dollars of Venezuelan assets abroad.
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/JRE/DZ
January 19, 2024
orinocotribune
orinocotribune
January 18, 2024
