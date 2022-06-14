Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro met this Monday, June 13, with Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji and discussed measures to face the illegal sanctions imposed against the peoples of both countries.

The meeting was reported by the Venezuelan president this Monday, in the framework of his visit to Iran, which began on Friday. Among other concerns, the two nations seek to strengthen their cooperation in the fields of science and technology, agriculture, transportation, energy, tourism, defense, and culture.

“I had a pleasant meeting with the Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji,” President Maduro posted on his Twitter account, “with whom I discussed strategies to counter criminal sanctions against our peoples. We are moving forward with firm steps, strengthening and revitalizing the economy of Venezuela.”

Sostuve un grato encuentro con el Ministro de Petróleo de Irán, Javad Owji, con él conversé sobre las estrategias para contrarrestar las sanciones criminales contra nuestros pueblos. Avanzamos con pasos firmes en el fortalecimiento y dinamización de la economía de Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/ual4UdrXQp — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 13, 2022

The Venezuelan presidential press Twitter account reported that this is the second time they have held a meeting, following those held in Caracas on May 2, 2022, when Javad Owji visited Venezuela. During that meeting between Owji and Venezuela’s Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami they evaluated agreements between the two countries, particularly in the energy sector.

According to reports about this week’s meeting, Owji and El Aissami reviewed opportunities for cooperation in the oil, gas and petrochemical sectors, and confirmed the alliance between Caracas and Tehran within OPEC and the OPEC+ Declaration of Cooperation.

Achievements

Earlier, this Monday, through his Twitter account, Venezuela’s head of state said he was optimistic about the benefits that his current international tour may generate for the Venezuelan people.

Visit to the MAPNA Group Industrial Complex

On Sunday, the president visited MAPNA Group Industrial Complex, which brings together 70 Iranian companies.

After receiving a tour on the facilities, President Maduro said he was impressed with Iran’s scientific and technological advances in the areas of electricity, oil, and transportation.

Nos sentimos orgullosos y admiramos los logros de nuestra hermana República Islámica de Irán. Seguimos su ejemplo de empeño, organización, gestión y capacidad productiva. ¡Nos llevamos grandes enseñanzas! pic.twitter.com/gOYBtH38KP — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 13, 2022

On Saturday, President Maduro met with the leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who said, in reference to the hybrid war waged by the US upon Venezuela and Iran, that “the successful experience of the two countries showed that the only way to deal with with these pressures is resistance and perseverance,” reported the website www.spanish.khamenei.ir.

(Alba Ciudad) Translation: Orinoco Tribune OT/JRE/SL

