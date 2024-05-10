Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) has published on its website the finalized electoral ballot for the upcoming presidential elections, scheduled for July 28. During the month of April, all political parties participating in the presidential race selected their spot in the ballot, following the predefined rules established years in advance by the CNE.

On the electoral card, published this Thursday, May 9, President Nicolás Maduro is seen first, endorsed by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and the Great Patriotic Pole. Additionally, as seen on the ballot, he received the support of the parties Tupamaro, PPT, Somos Venezuela, ORA, Podemos, Partido Verde, Enamórate, MEP, Futuro, PCV, UPV and Alianza por el Cambio.

According to the CNE rules for determining the position of candidates and political parties in the ballot, the order in selecting the position is based on the number of votes received by the political parties in the previous election. For this reason, many opposition parties were left to the end, as they had opted to promote electoral abstention in the previous presidential election, following orders from the White House.

President Maduro is followed on the ballot by the Democratic Action (AD) candidate, Luis Eduardo Martínez, who has the support of the political organizations DDP (Popular Democratic Right), National Electoral Union (UNE), Republican Movement (MR), Red Flag, and Copei.

Further on, Edmundo González can be seen with the endorsement of the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD), currently labeling itself as the Unitary Platform (PUD), with the support of MPV (Movimiento Primero Venezuela) and UNT (Un Nuevo Tiempo), following the recent resignation of their long-term leader Manuel Rosales.

Daniel Ceballos represents the Assembly of Renewal and Hope for the Country (Arepa), with the support of Popular Will (VP). Next is Antonio Ecarri from Alianza del Lápiz, who holds the support of the Ecological Movement, Min Unidad, Cambiemos, Avanzada Progresista, and Fuerza Vecinal.

Other candidates are Claudio Fermín, who only appears with the support of one political party (Soluciones), followed by Javier Bertucci, Benjamín Rausseo, and Enrique Márquez, who are also supported by one only political party each; El Cambio, Conde, and Centrados en la Gente, respectively.

Finally, there is the candidate José Brito from Primero Venezuela, who has the support of Venezuela Unidad and Primero Justicia (PJ).

Due to infighting between opposition political parties, which has been taken before the Venezuelan judiciary, the Electoral Chamber of the Venezuelan Supreme Court has ruled in recent years to transfer the control of some political parties to groups different to their mainstream or historical leaders. This is what has happened in the case of Justice First (PJ), the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV), Democratic Action (AD), Popular Will (VP), Copei, and Tupamaros. Some of them now support President Maduro, while others are part of the opposition.

Last week, the CNE published their preliminary update of the electoral registry, so that citizens can verify their data. In addition, they will have until May 14 to make a claim in case of errors. In the case of people registered for the first time or who have changed their residence, they may access the Electoral Power website to verify their data.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.