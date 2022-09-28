The vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, said this Monday, September 27, that the opening of the border between Colombia and Venezuela represents a blow to imperialism.

During the weekly PSUV press conference, Cabello denounced the empire for giving orders to Colombia’s rulers to attack Venezuela.

“The opening of the border between the two Bolivarian nations represents a blow to those orders,” said Cabello.

Likewise, he highlighted the joy of the PSUV at the advantageous possibilities in social mobility, trade, and political and cultural relations between both governments and peoples.

Cabello noted that Venezuela was the victim of ignoble attempts of aggression, and it endured all the attacks in silence. He recalled how the former government of Colombia attempted tarnish the name of Venezuela in international forums, continuing to try to harm the nation.

Cabello expressed his belief that integration between Colombia and Venezuela should not only be economic, but that the heads of state must be able to perform their tasks without external pressure.

“They (the Colombian oligarchy) believed that by attacking the country, imperialism would smile upon them forever,” said Cabello. “When imperialism smiles, it is going to bite later.”

After the reopening of the border, the PSUV leader said that new times are coming, given that Venezuela and Colombia are beginning to build their relations based on solidarity and respect for the sovereignty of the peoples.

He added that the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, has taken a lot of interest in the Monómeros issue. Cabello assured that justice will be served in this case, eventually.

“They accuse each other of being thieves and crooks; the sad thing is that they are all right, they all tell the truth,” said Diosdado Cabello, in reference to Leopoldo López, former deputy Juan Guaidó, and former Colombian president Iván Duque, who recently have been accusing each other of the bankruptcy and destruction they caused to Monómeros.

Featured image:

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE

