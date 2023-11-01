According to Venezuela Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, the Guyanese government intends to violate Venezuela’s constitution by asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to issue a ruling ordering Venezuela to suspend the consultative referendum for the defense of Essequibo territory planned for December 3.

During a press conference held on Tuesday, October 31 from Miraflores Palace, Rodríguez explained that the ICJ has no jurisdiction over the decisions made by the Venezuelan people because the country is sovereign and independent.

“Guyana intends to replace the popular sovereignty of Venezuela and asks an international organization such as the International Court of Justice to repeal the Constitution of Venezuela. It is unheard of. It is an insult,” Rodríguez stated, describing these events as a “desperate action.”

She highlighted that Guyana’s attempts to involve the ICJ in this territorial dispute contradict what is established in the Geneva Agreement. “In 1966, when the Geneva Agreement was signed, this discussion took place precisely about the International Court of Justice as a means to resolve this controversy and there was no agreement, among other things, because Guyana did not want it either,” she said.

Rodríguez also warned that Guyana cannot prove the territory belongs to it. “There is no way they can prove that they have title to that territory like Venezuela does,” she mentioned.

Vice President Rodríguez invited the Guyanese government for dialogues to remedy this difference in compliance with the Geneva Agreement.

“We remain on the path of law and legality. We reiterate to Guyana to not allow itself to be exploited by the Southern Command, to have some dignity and sit down to discuss and negotiate within the framework of the Geneva Agreement,” she added.

Partners against Venezuela

Rodríguez said that the United States and Guyana have become partners in attacking Venezuela, trying to strip the country of its historical territory. “It is no coincidence that in the last year, Guyana and the Southern Command have carried out military exercises referring to Venezuela. They are preparing to attack us,” she said.

Rodríguez accused the government of Guyana of following foreign orders, specifically from the United States and transnational corporations. “They follow orders from ExxonMobil, the Pentagon, and the US Southern Command to sow conflict over the immense resources that exist in that territory,” she stated.

She mentioned that on several occasions, the Venezuelan government has filed complaints with the United Nations about these actions that put peace in the region at risk. “We must neutralize this perverse partnership to attack Venezuela,” she said.

“Do not provoke Venezuela. We are a nation of peace that always upholds its Constitution and national and international laws… but we know how to defend ourselves in all areas and in all fields. That must be very clear,” Rodríguez added.

Rodríguez stated that in recent history, Venezuela has shown its ability to resist and defend its laws and rights. “The people have given sufficient and worthy examples of what they are willing to do to defend the Constitution and the national legal system.” She invited the people to vote in the consultative referendum over the Essequibo dispute, scheduled for December 3.

(Últimas Noticias) by Gustavo Rangel

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

