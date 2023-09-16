The Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela initiated the extradition procedures to bring four opposition political leaders back to Venezuela.

One of the extradition requests is addressed to the United States, for Marianela Fernández Alvarado, who was “sworn in” as first vice-president of the fake National Assembly (AN) that is a continuation of the Guaidó coup attempt.

Two other requests are addressed to the Kingdom of Spain, where Dinorah Jaxilda Figuera Tovar and Auristela del Valle Vásquez de Castillo, self-proclaimed president and second vice-president of the same fake National Assembly, reside.

The extradition process of the aforementioned opposition leaders, linked to Juan Guaidó’s group, was taken up by the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) on September 5, as reported in TSJ’s web portal.

That file was forwarded to the TSJ by the Second Special Control Court with competence in cases related to crimes associated with Terrorism with National Jurisdiction.

Arrest warrants were issued against Figuera, Alvarado and Vásquez on January 7 by the 49th Control Court of the Criminal Judicial Circuit of the Metropolitan Area of Caracas, for their responsibility in the crimes of usurpation of functions, treason, criminal association, and money laundering, because of “their participation in illegal acts related to the appointment of a fake directive board of an illegitimate National Assembly, for the theft of Venezuelan assets abroad.”

In addition, the Criminal Chamber of the TSJ received the file related to the extradition process of the former mayor of Caracas, Antonio Ledezma.

In this case, Venezuela will process before Spain the extradition request in order to bring Ledezma back to Venezuela, where he is wanted for the crimes of treason, conspiracy, instigation to commit a crime, and criminal association.

Ledezma recently claimed that the opposition had had conversations with Venezuelan military officials for alleged plans aimed at the violent overthrow of President Nicolás Maduro, as stated on August 21 by Attorney General Tarek William Saab.

In these conversations revealed by Ledezma, opposition’s presidential pre-candidate María Corina Machado, who is under a sanction of disqualification to hold public office, also participated.

Now it is up to the three magistrates of the Criminal Chamber of the TSJ to analyze if the extradition request complies with the requirements established in the treaties signed by Venezuela with Spain and the United States. If the extradition is within the framework of such legal regulations, the Criminal Chamber will declare the extradition to be admissible and will forward the file to President Maduro, in order to process the surrender of Figuera, Alvarado, Vásquez, and Ledezma. The four politicians must be back in Venezuela in order for criminal proceedings against them to start, as the Venezuelan Constitution prohibits trying anyone in absentia.

(Últimas Noticias) by Eligio Rojas

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.