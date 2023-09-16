Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López ratified that the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) will continue to exercise sovereignty through the dismantling, eviction and destruction of illegal mining camps.

Padrino López endorsed the work of the FANB that is always respectful of the law, respectful of human rights, with the aim of preserving the environment and the patrimony of Venezuela.

“The FANB will continue exercising sovereignty by dismantling, evicting and destroying illegal mining camps throughout the national territory, adhering to law and respecting human rights; we will preserve the environment and the patrimony of Venezuela. Forward!” the minister wrote in a X post.

The minister’s pronouncement came after the FANB announced through a communiqué about the results of its anti-illegal mining work in the framework of Operation Autana 2023 in the Yapacana National Park, in the state of Amazonas.

The event occurred on Wednesday, September 13, when 400 FANB troops proceeded to evict, dismantle and destroy 500 clandestine structures used for illegal mining in the Cacique sector of the national park.

During the eviction procedure, a group of illegal miners attacked the FANB personnel with sharp weapons and firearms.

In response, the FANB opened fire on the illegal miners. The exchange of fire left two people dead and six wounded, three of them members of the FANB. The injured were provided medical attention in the military and public healthcare network.

“It is important to remind the Venezuelan people that during all the operations carried out in the Cerro Yapacana National Park, which is an area under special administrative regime and a security and defense zone of Venezuela, human rights are fully respected,” the minister stated. “In the zone, by law, mining activities are expressly prohibited.”

Major General Domingo Hernández Lárez, head of Strategic Operational Command of the FANB, emphasized that, as part of Operation Autana 2023, the FANB has evicted some 12,000 illegal miners, always remaining strictly within the legal framework and with respect for their human rights.

Hernández Lárez added that illegal mining generates multiple crimes such as forced prostitution, human trafficking, and environmental degradation.

Defense Minister Padrino López announced that in compliance with an order of President Nicolás Maduro, the Attorney General’s Office will open a thorough investigation into the Yapacana incident.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

