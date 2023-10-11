The Venezuelan Automotive Chamber (Cavenez) reported that in the first three quarters of the year, 5,019 new vehicles have been sold, one of the highest figures since 2020.

According to Banca y Negocios, an outlet specialized in financial matters, “390 [vehicles were sold] in January, 414 in February, 491 in March, 459 in April, 713 in May, 596 in June, 642 in July, 569 cars in August, and 655 in September.”

The Chamber’s perspective is that the figures will remain stable in the last quarter of this year, which could close with approximately 7000 vehicles sold.

“Cavenez considers that this is an increase compared to the previous three years,” reported the outlet.

However, there is still a long way to go to reach the same number as the year with the record sales of new units, when 490,000 cars were sold in 2007. The Chamber explained that the sales of these vehicles come from imports since most US and European automakers abandoned the Venezuelan market as part of the efforts to subvert Nicolás Maduro’s government along with illegal sanctions.

“In the country, only trucks and buses are assembled through the Mack and Ivento [Iveco in Venezuela] plants that are still in operation, as reported by the Chamber of Venezuelan Manufacturers of Automotive Products (Favenpa) last September. It was noted that by August 2023, the vehicle assembly figure reached only 31 units.” The costs for a Venezuelan to acquire a new vehicle range between $53,000 for a truck and $24,000 for a small car.

