Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yván Gil shared an audio in which the opposition leader María Corina Machado calls for the total financial suffocation of Venezuela.

In the audio spread on social media this Sunday, April 7, Machado asks for extreme measures to cause “the breakdown and departure” of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“They talked about how they were looking to collaborate. Yes, they can collaborate by increasing pressure until they cause the breakdown and Maduro’s departure with more sanctions,” she said in the leaked audio.

According to the far-right opposition politician, the sanctions are working. This is why she calls for total financial suffocation of her own country.

"Hasta el final" es un plan fascista, con absoluto respaldo de EEUU, para asfixiar al pueblo venezolano a través de perversos bloqueos y sanciones. La revelación de este audio muestra la fantasía genocida de esta señora para satisfacer sus ansias de poder y ser el nuevo títere de… pic.twitter.com/eqW7tq2PLP — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) April 7, 2024

Given the revelation of María Corina’s request, Foreign Minister Gil said that the opposition’s actions demonstrate her United States-backed fascist plan aimed at suffocating the Venezuelan people.

Gil said that Machado’s motto, “Until the end,” seeks to suffocate the Venezuelan people through perverse blockades, sanctions, and destabilization.

“The revelation of this audio shows this lady’s genocidal fantasy to satisfy her desire for power and be the new puppet of her Yankee masters,” condemned Minister Gil.

On repeated occasions, Machado has dedicated herself to threatening Venezuela and the government to “hand over power,” although she is politically disqualified for exercising and promoting actions against the country.

Last March, Machado, the leader of Vente Venezuela, threatened the national government with “facing the consequences” if they did not give up power.

For María Corina Machado, the national government “must” facilitate a negotiated transition through free presidential elections within the framework of the Barbados Agreement or seize power through force.

“They have two options: proceed with a negotiated transition through free elections within the framework of the Barbados Agreement or decide to snatch it the hard way. The latter is the worst option because it would not circumvent the transition,” Machado said in one of many public rants.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.