The Venezuelan government is prepared “to demolish all the lies of Guyana, which has never had a deed… over our territory of Guayana Esequiba,” said the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez upon arriving in the Netherlands this Sunday. While there, Rodríguez will lead a group of experts to defend Venezuela’s claim before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Through a video posted on social media, she explained that “on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro and in compliance with the mandate of our people on [the] December 3 [referendum], we have arrived in the Netherlands to deliver the historical truth of Venezuela [and] its inalienable right to the territory of the Guayana Esequiba.”

“Neither the Southern Command nor the CIA, nor ExxonMobil, nor the puppet government of Guyana will be able to handle the Venezuelan people. The sun of Venezuela rises up from the Essequibo,” wrote Rodríguez.

En nombre del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro y en cumplimiento al mandato de nuestro pueblo el #03Dic, hemos llegado a Holanda a entregar la verdad histórica de Venezuela; su derecho irrenunciable al territorio de la Guayana Esequiba. Ni el Comando Sur, ni la CIA, ni la Exxon Mobil, ni el… pic.twitter.com/NzizvdzhUc — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) April 7, 2024

In the video, she is seen meeting with the group of jurists and experts belonging to a delegation that will defend Venezuela’s right to the disputed Essequibo region.

“We are here in the Netherlands reviewing the documents. Venezuela has the best lawyers representing it and is prepared to demonstrate the truth and defend our historical position,” she added.

The vice president recalled that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) “does not have jurisdiction [over this dispute] because Venezuela has never granted its consent for this controversy to be resolved by the International Court of Justice. There is only one instrument, the [1966] Geneva Agreement, to resolve this territorial controversy, and we must focus on it and defend it as the people of Venezuela did in their mandate on December 3.”

“We have brought the historical truth of Venezuela, our historical position, and in compliance with the mandate that the people of Venezuela gave us on December 3, also following the instructions of President Nicolás Maduro, always defending Venezuela, always putting the interests of our Republic above anything,” said Rodríguez.

Rodríguez arrived in the Netherlands three days after the head of state, Nicolás Maduro, promulgated the Organic Law for the Defense of Guayana Esequiba, which creates mechanisms for the defense of this disputed territory.

(Diario Vea) by Yuleidys Hernández Toledo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

