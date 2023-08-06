August 6, 2023
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez shakes hands with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi, August 4, 2023. Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez shakes hands with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi, August 4, 2023. Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar.