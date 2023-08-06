The vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, held a meeting with the vice president of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, in New Delhi, where they discussed the economic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting took place on Thursday, August 3, after Rodríguez’s participation in the 9th India – Latin America and the Caribbean Conclave in New Delhi, the capital of India.

The Venezuelan vice president posted on the social media X (formerly Twitter) that new growth opportunities for both countries were discussed at the meeting.

H.E. Ms. Delcy Rodríguez, Executive Vice-President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, met the Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today. Discussions between both leaders focused on strengthening the cordial relations between India and… pic.twitter.com/PxMoQl2BVH — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) August 3, 2023

“Discussions between both leaders focused on strengthening the cordial relations between India and Venezuela, and further bolstering the trade, economic and people-to-people partnership between the two nations,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Venezuela and India have ties of friendship and strategic commercial cooperation, characterized by cordiality, complementarity and mutual respect, ties that were deepened by President Hugo Chávez and that continue to be strengthened by President Nicolás Maduro.

Rodríguez meets with Indian FM

On Friday, August 4, Venezuelan Vice President Rodríguez met with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, to discuss the bilateral cooperation agenda and to reaffirm Venezuela’s willingness to strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of both countries.

“We have held a cordial working meeting with the foreign minister of the Republic of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar,” Rodríguez posted on social media. “We bring the greetings of President Nicolás Maduro, and reiterate our willingness to continue strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation that result in the sum of achievements for common benefit.”

Hemos sostenido un cordial encuentro de trabajo con el canciller de la República de la India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Llevamos el saludo del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro y reiteramos nuestra voluntad de seguir afianzando lazos de amistad y cooperación que redunden en la suma de logros… https://t.co/Q9pS6VVeGP — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) August 5, 2023

Indian FM S Jaishankar reported that they discussed global challenges and the bilateral cooperation during the meeting.

A good meeting with Executive Vice President @delcyrodriguezv of Venezuela during her visit for the 9th India-LAC Conclave. Exchanged perspectives on the global situation and noted our cooperation in multilateral domain. Spoke about our respective approaches to development… pic.twitter.com/rDBWx544hf — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 4, 2023

“Good meeting with Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez of Venezuela during her visit for the 9th India-LAC Conclave,” the Indian FM wrote on Twitter. “Exchanged perspectives on the global situation and noted our cooperation in multilateral domain. Spoke about our respective approaches to development challenges. Underlined the importance of business collaboration for mutual benefit.”

Later, Rodríguez held a meeting with Indian Minister of Oil and Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and discussed new avenues for bilateral cooperation.

“In the framework of the bilateral agenda, we held a working meeting with the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Republic of India, Hardeep S. Puri,” Rodríguez reported in a social media post. “We shared the greetings of President Nicolís Maduro and expressed our willingness to continue advancing in the relations of brotherhood and energy cooperation, for the benefit of our peoples.”

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.