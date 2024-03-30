The attorney general of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, reported that Jerry Ostos Perdomo, who was recently detained for attempted assassination of President Nicolás Maduro, has been put under 24-hour medical surveillance.

On Friday, March 29, Attorney General Saab reported that Ostos had a psychotic episode the day before, and had “unexpectedly tried to harm his physical integrity.” For this episode, he was provided specialized medical attention by personnel of the Biopsychosocial Forensic Division of the Attorney General’s Office.

He was diagnosed with an anxious depressive reaction, and was immediately put on medication and continuous monitoring in order to safeguard his physical and emotional stability, Saab added.

Ostos Perdomo, national coordinator of the far-right party Vente Venezuela, which is headed by the notorious extreme right politician María Corina Machado, is one of the two individuals detained for trying to carry out an assassination attempt on President Maduro on March 25, in the middle of the demonstration that accompanied the president for the postulation of his presidential candidacy before the National Electoral Council.

Ostos is being held in the custody of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (SEBIN), after having been presented before the Second Anti-Terrorism Court for the crimes of terrorism, attempted assassination, illegally carrying weapons in prohibited places, incitement of hatred, and association to commit a crime.

