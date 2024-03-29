Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Information Freddy Ñañez crticized journalist Sebastiana Barráez for publishing fake news in an attempt to whitewash the far-right political party Vente Venezuela and its assassination plot against President Nicolás Maduro.

On Thursday, March 28, Minister Ñañez pointed out in a social media post that Barráez, who is implicated in the thwarted coup attempt White Bracelet, “tried to whitewash the political party Vente Venezuela in a desperate maneuver of media distraction.”

Ñañez attached to his post the screenshot of a publication from the far-right Argentinian mainstream media Infobae, in which Barráez made a series of unfounded accusations and claimed that the foiled assassination attempt against President Maduro, which took place on March 25, was a “chavista inside job.”

“Sebastiana Barráez, implicated in the failed terrorist plot called Brazalete Blanco and fugitive from the law, with an arrest warrant and Interpol Red Alert, in a desperate maneuver of media distraction intends to whitewash the political party Vente Venezuela, responsible for the latest assassination attempt last Monday in the Plaza Diego Ibarra,” Ñáñez wrote. “This clearly shows that both conspiracies are linked and are part of a plan with multiple angles. Those responsible for spreading this absurd narrative about the criminals are not acting innocently: they are trying to cover up a serious crime against the constitutional order.”

On Wednesday, Ñáñez denounced the far-right opposition coalition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) for their role as accomplices.

He criticized the PUD for not repudiating the attempted assault on military barracks nor the execution of assassination plots.

On Monday, President Maduro reported that the individuals captured for the attempt against him that was supposed to be carried out in the march that accompanied the president for the registration of his candidacy with the National Electoral Council, are members of the ultra-right politician María Corina Machado’s party Vente Venezuela.

