Vice President Delcy Rodríguez Meets with Belize’s Foreign Affairs Minister (+Petrocaribe)

This Friday, February 18, the Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belize, Eamon Courtenay, who is also responsible for foreign trade and immigration in his country.

Courtenay arrived in the country on Thursday and was received by the Vice Minister for the Caribbean, Raúl Li Causi, in the Monte Sacro Room of the Maiquetía International Airport.

#EnVideo📹| Vicepresidenta Ejecutiva, @delcyrodriguezv sostiene un encuentro con el ministro de Relaciones Exteriores de Belice, Sr. Eamon Courtenay.#PuebloValientePorLaPaz pic.twitter.com/EHkCssDfZB — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) February 18, 2022

Venezuela and Belize established diplomatic relations in 1989, after the independence of the Caribbean country in 1981.

Among the cooperation agreements, the relationship with the Petrocaribe mechanism stands out. In addition, both countries make up the mixed company ALBA Petrocaribe Belize Energy.

Featured image: Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez (left) greeting Belize’s Foreign Affairs Minister Eamon Courtenay (right). Photo: Twitter / @PartidoPSUV.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

