Venezuela Attends 6th Summit of Gas Exporting Countries in Qatar

The Foreign Affairs Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Félix Plasencia, participated this Sunday, February 20, at the 6th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Qatar, on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro.

“We are proud to be part of the 6th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), an event that promotes a model of peace, freedom, and development, supporting the sovereign rights of its members over their natural gas resources,” stated the Venezuelan top diplomat through his Twitter account.

The forum aims to promote joint cooperation that can support and develop the natural gas industry to serve the interests of producing and consuming countries.

Plasencia, who was received by the chief adviser of the Ministry of State for Energy, Sheikh Mishaal bin Jaber Al Thani, thanked the conference for the welcome in Qatar.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the GECF has held five presidential summits since its foundation in 2021.

“The first was also in Doha, Qatar, on November 15, 2011; the second in Moscow, Russia, in 2013; the third in Tehran, Iran, in November 2015; the fourth in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, in 2017; and the most recent in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, in November 2019,” it explained.

The forum is made up of member countries Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela.

Observer countries currently include Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Norway, Peru, and United Arab Emirates.

Plasencia held various bilateral meetings this Sunday with representatives from GCEF participants. He met with the Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Gabriel Obiang, “with whom we agree on the need to continue deepening energy cooperation, in favor of the comprehensive development of our nations,” said Plasencia.

“Within the framework of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), we had a bilateral meeting with the Honorable Dato’ Sri Mustapa, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Economic Affairs of Malaysia, to chart a strengthened route that will permit us to advance to a new level of cooperation between the two countries,” wrote the Venezuelan diplomat on his Twitter account.

Plasencia also reported that he met with the Oil Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Javad Owji, to whom he reiterated Venezuela’s commitment to bilateral partnership in multiple areas, and its importance to continue defending the Bolivarian Republic’s strategic interests.

With the aim of developing and using gas resources in favor of the development of its peoples, Plasencia also met with the Secretary General of the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries, Mohamed Hamel, to whom he reiterated Venezuela’s “willingness to maintain coordination with all member countries.”

The Forum of Gas Exporting Countries, an organization that brings together the main gas producing countries, established in Tehran in 2001, aims to promote the concept of mutuality of interests through dialogue between producers, intermediaries and consumers, and between governments on energy-related industries, providing a platform to study and exchange ideas, and promote a stable and transparent energy market.

Featured image: Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Félix Plasencia (left) being greeted by Chief Adviser of the Ministry of State for Energy of Qatar, Sheikh Mishaal bin Jaber Al Thani. Photo: Twitter/@PlasenciaFelix.

(Últimas Noticias) by Alejandra Yanez with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

