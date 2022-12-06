On Monday, December 5, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez led a meeting with the Venezuelan Confederation of Industrialists (Conindustria). Economic expectations and environments for the year 2023 were discussed, with Rodríguez stating that the country will have a favorable economic upturn.

She said that during 2022, positive economic results have been achieved “thanks to the public policies applied and the effort of the private sector to comply with those policies.”

The vice president specifically referred to the economic development and prosperity program for Venezuela, saying that it has shown a positive impact. She also referenced the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast.

“The International Monetary Fund forecasts Venezuela as one of the countries in the region that will grow the most and have the highest trade surplus of 6.5% by 2023,” said Rodríguez.

She stressed that the most important challenges for next year are to return to historical economic highs and overcome the effects of illegal sanctions and the blockade.

“The blockade exists; there is no international payment gateway because we are excluded from the international payment system,” she said.

Rodríguez recalled that the blockade caused Venezuela to lose 99% of its foreign currency income and that it has been recovering with productive work in other areas.

She noted that more than 90 business associations met in working groups with the state to address economic problems related to 19 areas.

“This is what allows us to design policies,” she stated. “One of the proposals has to do with the Tax Harmonization Law, a law that was already approved in the first discussion.”

President of Conindustria Luigi Pisella pointed out that he is working with the Venezuelan government, debating proposals in the search for solutions that facilitate commercial dynamics.

“We want the state to take stock of its income and expenses for inflation to decrease, and for that, there must be a tax culture,” Pisella said. “We want this increase in tax collection to be due to economic activity and to broaden the tax base. That is why we are working together with the state.”

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

