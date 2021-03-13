Vuelta a la Patria Program: 85 Fellow Venezuelans Return from Ecuador

The Vuelta a la Patria program remains active, providing for the well being of fellow Venezuelans who are outside of Venezuela. This Thursday, March 11, 85 Venezuelans returned to the Bolivarian Republic through this program that provides free air tickets for Venezuelans in need of assistance living outside the country. This time they returned from the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador. Various reasons, including discrimination, xenophobia, and difficult economic situations, motivated Venezuelans to return to their homeland.

Hoy en las alas de nuestra línea aérea @LAConviasa y Gracias al esfuerzo del #PlanVueltaALaPatria 85 venezolan@s provenientes de #Guayaquil 🇪🇨 retornan a sus hogares. ¡Su Patria les abraza! 🇻🇪 #SoñemosEnVenezuela pic.twitter.com/MvTDmsBgKe — Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪 (@CancilleriaVE) March 12, 2021

Through its Twitter account, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry reported that these 85 Venezuelans were in a vulnerable situation in the city of Guayaquil.

The airline Conviasa continues to provide services to aid Venezuelans to return to their land for any reason. “Today they return to the country again, on a new day for the Vuelta a la Patria program, thanks to the efforts of the Bolivarian Government,” posted the Foreign Ministry.

#EnFotos 📸 | 85 venezolan@s que se encontraban en situación de vulnerabilidad y apremio en la ciudad de #Guayaquil 🇪🇨 retornan este #11Mar en una nueva jornada del #PlanVueltaALaPatria, gracias al esfuerzo del Gobierno Bolivariano.#SoñemosEnVenezuela pic.twitter.com/31C8Bj2Moz — Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪 (@CancilleriaVE) March 11, 2021

The returning Venezuelans complied with migration and biosafety protocols. “They returned to the Homeland from Guayaquil with great joy,” added the Ministry, “to be reunited with their families, full of hope for a new beginning.”

With the arrival of these Venezuelan brothers and sisters from Ecuador, the number of Venezuelans who have returned to the country by air rose to 4,420.

Featured image: Venezuelan migrants return from Ecuador for free, thanks to the Vuelta a la Patria program. Photo courtesy of MPPRE.

(RedRadioVE)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

