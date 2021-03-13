Friday, March 12, 2021

Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond

From Venezuela and made by Venezuelan Chavistas

Featured image: Venezuelan migrants returning from Ecuador for free, thanks to the Vuelta a la Patria program. Photo courtesy of MPPRE.
Latin America and ALBA-TCP News South America 

Vuelta a la Patria Program: 85 Fellow Venezuelans Return from Ecuador

orinocotribune , , , , , , , ,

The Vuelta a la Patria program remains active, providing for the well being of fellow Venezuelans who are outside of Venezuela. This Thursday, March 11, 85 Venezuelans returned to the Bolivarian Republic through this program that provides free air tickets for Venezuelans in need of assistance living outside the country. This time they returned from the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador. Various reasons, including discrimination, xenophobia, and difficult economic situations, motivated Venezuelans to return to their homeland.

RELATED CONTENT: Ecuador’s Pseudo-Left Candidate Yaku Pérez Echoes Call for Military Takeover, Nullifying Election, Prosecuting top Candidate

Through its Twitter account, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry reported that these 85 Venezuelans were in a vulnerable situation in the city of Guayaquil.

The airline Conviasa continues to provide services to aid Venezuelans to return to their land for any reason. “Today they return to the country again, on a new day for the Vuelta a la Patria program, thanks to the efforts of the Bolivarian Government,” posted the Foreign Ministry.

RELATED CONTENT: Colombian Defense Minister Justifies Bombing of Children by Armed Forces

The returning Venezuelans complied with migration and biosafety protocols. “They returned to the Homeland from Guayaquil with great joy,” added the Ministry, “to be reunited with their families, full of hope for a new beginning.”

With the arrival of these Venezuelan brothers and sisters from Ecuador, the number of Venezuelans who have returned to the country by air rose to 4,420.

 

Featured image: Venezuelan migrants return from Ecuador for free, thanks to the Vuelta a la Patria program. Photo courtesy of MPPRE.

(RedRadioVE)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Website | + posts