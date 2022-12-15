The head of state ranks sixth in the world for his influence on the social media network.

This December 9th, the website Twiplomacy announced its most influential diplomats for the past year. The popular website concluded that the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, was among the 10 most influential world leaders on the Twitter social media platform.

Maduro ranked sixth, according to the list that details the most influential world leaders on Twitter. The digital diplomacy website Twiplomacy, which has been providing digital diplomacy trends and news since 2012, states that its power rankings apply a custom algorithm to rank world leaders by their global influence on Twitter. This analysis, based on data from the past year, examines the trends shaping digital diplomacy on Twitter in 2022.

The 10 most influential world leaders for 2022 were:

Narendra Modi – India Joe Biden – United States Recep Tayyip Erdoğan – Türkiye Gustavo Petro – Colombia Jair Bolsonaro – Brazil Nicolás Maduro – Venezuela Volodymyr Zelensky – Ukraine Justin Trudeau – Canada Nayib Bukele – El Salvador Gabriel Boric – Chile

Twiplomacy used specific data to contextualize, compare, and more accurately rank influencers. These algorithms take into account factors such as the length of time the user has been on twitter, their year-by-year comparison, their reach, and their proportion of tweets compared to photo and video content. The country’s GDP per capita, internet reach, income level based on the World Bank’s country categorization, population size, and tweet languages were also taken into account.

​The top 10 are slightly younger, with an average age of 58.1, two years younger than those in the remainder of the top 50.

According to a press release from the Twiplomacy website (subsidiary of the BCW global agency), the position of many leaders remains stable, which indicates that other statistical drivers performed well. According to the data, the standing of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was largely provided by the great population of India; without such a great national population, his ranking would have fallen about 125 places.

(Ultimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.