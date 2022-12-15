December 15, 2022
A man holds up a sign with the likeness of President Dina Boluarte that reads, "Murderer." For the sixth day in a row, hundreds of people demonstrated through the main streets of Lima to demand the release of former President Castillo and the closure of the Peruvian Congress. Lucas Aguayo Araos/picture alliance via Getty Images.

