December 14, 2022
Montage of signatories of the statement in support of President Castillo with their respective country flags. From left to right: Presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Gustavo Petro, Luis Arce and Alberto Fernández. Photo: Orinoco Tribune.

Montage of signatories of the statement in support of President Castillo with their respective country flags. From left to right: Presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Gustavo Petro, Luis Arce and Alberto Fernández. Photo: Orinoco Tribune.