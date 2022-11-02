The US midterm elections are a week away, an event as important as the presidential election in that it defines the direction the country will take. Its importance lies in the fact that it determines who controls Congress and 36 of the states.

There are 435 seats in the House of Representatives, whose members run for office every two years, and 35 seats in the 100-member Senate, whose terms last six years, currently up for election.

The fact that these elections fall in the middle of the presidential term is also an infallible gauge of how the current president is accepted. What do the polls reflect ahead of the election in the context of inflation, rising fuel and food prices, and high cost of living?

According to RealClearPolitics polls, Republicans are favored to win at least 228 seats in the House, ten more than needed for a majority.

Meanwhile, the fate of the Senate appears to be in close races in eight states, where candidates are separated by less than five percentage points in the average of recent polls:

In Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania the differential is less than 3%.

In New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Wisconsin the differential is 3% to 5%.

For her part, Texas State Representative Mary González told Sputnik that short-term financial problems will be on voters’ minds along with broader concerns, including rights and demands that had already been won but which the Democrats rolled back. Paradoxically, Joe Biden’s party projects itself as the great defender of civil rights.

(Mision Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SF/FV

