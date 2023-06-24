The European Union (EU) formally approved the 11th package of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine. This measure will also affect countries that are allies of Moscow.

According to EU member states, this new sanctions package prohibits the transit through Russia of an expanded list of goods and technology that could help the Russian military or security sector. In addition, these measures are intended to limit Russia’s economic ability to continue to maintain its side of the war in Ukraine.

For the first time, the new sanctions list includes companies based in China, Hong Kong, Uzbekistan, United Arab Emirates, Armenia and Syria for, according to the EU, supporting the Russian industries and military.

Anti-circumvention instrument

The main novelty of this new round is the so-called “anti-circumvention instrument,” which will allow the EU to restrict the sale, supply, transfer and export of certain goods and technologies affected by sanctions.

“This package includes measures aimed at combating sanctions circumvention and individual sanctions,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Meanwhile, Von der Leyen stressed that “exceptional” and “last resort” measures may be taken against countries supporting Russia.

On the other hand, it is also prohibited to sell, license, transfer or assign intellectual property rights and trade secrets related to restricted goods in order to prevent them from being manufactured outside the EU.

Blacklist

In terms of sanctions, more than 100 individuals and 87 additional entities, which directly support Russia’s military and industry, were blacklisted. These individuals and companies will be subject to tighter restrictions on the export of dual-use goods and technology.

In addition, the new sanctions package extends the suspension of the EU broadcast licenses of five Russian state-controlled media outlets: RT Balkan, Oriental Review, Tsargrad, New Eastern Outlook and Katehon.

Finally, it is important to highlight, that since the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the EU and the US have imposed several rounds of restrictive measures against Moscow, including freezing the assets of the Russian Central Bank and announcing sanctions against President Vladimir Putin, and other Russian authorities.

