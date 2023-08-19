August 19, 2023
Nigeriens participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, pictured, in Niamey, Niger, on July 30. Photo: Sam Mednick/Associated Press.

Nigeriens participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, pictured, in Niamey, Niger, on July 30. Photo: Sam Mednick/Associated Press.