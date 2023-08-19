Venezuela has made upgrades to the level of its diplomatic mission in Palestine, turning it from an office to an embassy, according to an announcement made by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 17, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed Venezuela’s decision, and highlighted the fact that Venezuela was the first country in Latin America to recognize the sovereignty of Palestine, back in 2009.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry expressed its gratitude to the president, government, and people of Venezuela, for their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

The statement also condemned the continued attempts—led by the United States—to eliminate the Palestinian cause and ignore the crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people, with the continuation of the occupation and the creation of illegal Jewish-only settlements in Palestinian land.

In 2009, Venezuela severed all relations with Israel and expelled its ambassador and all diplomatic personnel from Caracas, in protest against the Israeli regime’s military aggression in the Gaza Strip. Since then, Venezuela recognizes Palestine as the only legitimate state in the land that is occupied by the Zionist state.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AU

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.