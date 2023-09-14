September 14, 2023
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro walking alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping, being greeted by a group of children following the military honors paid to Maduro, at the entrance of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Photo: X/@SpokesPersonCHN.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro walking alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping, being greeted by a group of children following the military honors paid to Maduro, at the entrance of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Photo: X/@SpokesPersonCHN.