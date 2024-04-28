Venezuela denounced Israel before the United Nations Security Council for the Khan Younis massacre and the use of artificial intelligence to murder civilians in Gaza.

The permanent representative of Venezuela to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada, said on Saturday, April 27, that Israel does not want the world to know about the massacre in a Khan Younis hospital.

“Israel does not want the world to know about the Khan Younis massacre, and is carrying out a denialist propaganda operation while increasing atrocities. The Israeli government is convinced that it can desensitize world public opinion,” he said.

Venezuela denuncia a Israel en el Consejo de Seguridad de Naciones Unidas por la masacre de Khan Younis y el uso de Inteligencia Artificial para asesinar civiles inocentes en Gaza.

Los aliados de Israel ocultan sus crímenes en los medios internacionales para normalizar el horror… pic.twitter.com/Gtze4pLQwq — Samuel Moncada (@SMoncada_VEN) April 27, 2024

He added that in recent months the occupation entity has unleashed waves of death in Gaza, murdering “more than 34,000 Palestinians, mainly women and children.”

“Israel’s allies hide its crimes in the international media to normalize the horror suffered by the people in Gaza,” Moncada said.

The Venezuelan diplomat stressed that stopping the genocide perpetrated by the Israeli regime is a legal obligation of all states.

Recently, several Latin American countries have sued Israel for the genocide that it has unleashed in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Last Wednesday, the member countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP), demanded a broad, fair and lasting solution to the Palestinian question. At that meeting held in Caracas, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, invited Palestine to participate in the next ALBA-TCP summit.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.