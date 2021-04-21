Xinjiang Native Speaks Out: “Western Media Jeopardizing Uyghurs Interests”
Dan Cohen speaks with Gordon Gao, an ethnic minority and native of Xinjiang native on the realities of life in Xinjiang, Western media coverage and US-China tensions.
WASHINGTON — Dan Cohen speaks with Gordon Gao, Director of Strategic Research at Tsinghua University Endowment Fund in Beijing and a native of Urumqi in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR). Gao discusses growing up as a Mongolian ethnic minority in XUAR, and how the propaganda war against China hurts Uyghur interests, but will ultimately backfire on the United States. Gao and Coden also discuss the U.S.-China artificial intelligence arms race as well as the comparative strengths of the two countries.
RELATED CONTENT: US Xinjiang Propaganda is About Preparing for a Ukraine-Style Fascist Coup in Western China
Featured image: A Uyghur woman uses an electric-scooter to pick up her school children as they ride past a picture showing China’s President Xi Jinping joining hands with a group of Uighur elders in Hotan, Xinjiang. Andy Wong | AP
(Mint Press News) by Dan Cohen
Dan Cohen
Dan Cohen is a journalist and co-producer of the award-winning documentary, Killing Gaza. He has produced widely distributed video reports and print dispatches from across Israel-Palestine, Latin America, the US-Mexico border and Washington DC. Follow him on Twitter at @DanCohen3000.