Xiomara Castro Leading in Polls for Honduran Presidential Race

The leader of the presidential race in Honduras is Xiomara Castro, candidate of the party of Liberty and Refoundation (Libre) and wife of former president Manuel Zelaya, deposed in a US-led coup in 2009.

According to a poll conducted by the Center for Democracy Studies (CESPAD), 38% of Hondurans intend to vote for Castro, compared to only 21% for Nasry “Tito” Asfura, candidate of the ruling National Party of Honduras (PNH).

The survey also asked people about their general evaluation of the performance of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández. Results indicated that 63% are dissatisfied with the performance of the current administration.

Unemployment is considered to be among the main problems in the country, according to 70% of Hondurans. About 55% mentioned corruption as one of the main issues, while 50% named poverty and 33% pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic. 64% of those polled said they would go to vote.

General elections in Honduras will be held on November 28. Residents will elect a president, 128 members of Congress, and 128 deputies, 20 members of the Central American Parliament, and 298 municipal mayors.

The March primaries in Honduras were held against the backdrop of a scandal involving the incumbent president. During a trial in New York, drug trafficker Geovanny Fuentes claimed that the head of state received bribes of up to $250,000 from drug traffickers.

The ruling party’s candidate, Tito Asfura, won 62.7% of the vote in the party’s primaries. The candidate of the Liberal Party of Honduras (PLH), Yani Rosenthal, obtained 45.5% and Libre’s Xiomara Castro, 70%.

Featured image: Honduran candidate Xiomara Castro attends a campaign activity with her husband, former president Manuel Zelaya (Photo: Orlando Sierra / AFP).

