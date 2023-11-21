The Yemeni Armed Forces detain an Israeli cargo ship in the Red Sea in the latest escalation against the Israeli occupation in light of its genocide in Gaza.

The Yemeni Naval Forces managed to capture an Israeli ship in the depths of the Red Sea, sources familiar with the matter told Al Mayadeen on Sunday.

Reportedly, 52 people aboard the Israeli ship, presumably a vehicle carrier, were detained, Al Mayadeen’s sources added, revealing that the Yemeni Armed Forces were working on revealing their identities and nationalities.

The ship is called the Galaxy Leader. It is Bahamian-flagged but owned by an Israeli businessman.

“Await what will warm your hearts,” a Yemeni military source said, confirming the authenticity of the news Al Mayadeen reported.

Reportedly, the Yemeni Armed Forces used a helicopter and hovered with it over the Israeli ship before rappelling down to the deck and taking control of it, NBC News reported.

Commenting on the situation, the Yemeni Armed Forces said they would release a statement on the matter within a few hours.

“It seems that the ship captured by the Yemenis is owned by Israeli businessman Rami Ungar,” Israeli media said in the wake of the incident. “The ship was carrying vehicles, as it was making its way from a port in southern Turkey to a port in Western India.”

An Israeli occupation forces spokesperson described the event as “a very dangerous development.”

Ansar Allah threatened and fulfilled its threats against “Israel”, Israeli media said.

Earlier on Sunday, Ansar Allah spokesperson Yahya Saree said the army would target all ships owned or operated by Israeli companies or ones bearing the Israeli flag, calling on countries to withdraw their citizens operating on such ships.

In the same context, a Yemeni military source revealed to Al Mayadeen earlier the Yemeni Armed Forces’ readiness to target any Israeli vessel, whether in the Red Sea or any other place unexpected by the enemy.

“Our armed forces are set to target all Israeli ships, whether they are heading to occupied Palestine or not,” the source said.

The Yemeni Armed Forces launched on Tuesday a salvo of ballistic missiles at various targets of the Israeli enemy in the occupied Palestinian territories.

At the time, Saree confirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted sensitive sites in “Eilat”, built on the ruins of the Palestinian Um al-Rashrash, just 24 hours after another military operation.

He added that the Yemeni Armed Forces would begin implementing directives in terms of taking the appropriate measures against any Israeli vessel in the Red Sea. Furthermore, he underlined that the Yemeni Armed Forces would not hesitate to target any Israeli ship in the Red Sea “or any place within our reach.”

Yemen has also launched long-range cruise missiles and attack drones on several occasions, as well as ballistic missiles at “Eilat” located in the southernmost region of occupied Palestine.

(Al Mayadeen – English)

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.