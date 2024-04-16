The Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) launched a special plan to register or update the electoral registry nationally and internationally. This plan ends this Tuesday, April 16, amid the upcoming presidential election scheduled for July 28.

The special registration plan, defined in the CNE’s schedule, began on March 18, with the activation of 315 mobile access points and over 1,043 registration machines throughout Venezuela to receive registration and data update requests from citizens planning to participate in the elections.

Young people who turn 18 before July 28 and who wish to update their data can register until this Tuesday, April 16, the cut-off date that will be used for the 2024 presidential election.

As of April 8, 428,000 new registrations in the Electoral Registry had been processed, and over 600,000 people had completed relocation procedures (updates) at the access points deployed by the CNE.

However, according to information from the CNE and following the Venezuelan electoral legal framework, permanent points for registration or update in the electoral registry are available in the Regional Offices of the Electoral Branch.

These regional centers operate from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. During these times, new voter registrations and changes to the voting center can be processed, with only the requirement of presenting an identity card, which can still be used if it is expired. However, citizens who register or update after this Tuesday cannot vote in the upcoming presidential election.

On March 5, the CNE established that the presidential election will be held on July 28 after evaluating the different proposals and recommendations contained in the National Agreement on General Principles, Schedule, and Electoral Guarantees, which the Venezuelan National Assembly signed with different political sectors.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

