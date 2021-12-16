20th ALBA-TCP Summit Declaration
“17 years defending Latin American and Caribbean integration and peace”
- The Heads of State and Government and the Heads of Delegations of the countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), meet in Havana, Cuba, on December 14, 2021 to commemorate the 17th Anniversary of the Alliance. In signing this Declaration, we renew our commitment to strengthen this mechanism of political coordination based on the principles of solidarity, social justice, cooperation and economic complementarity, a result of the political will of its founders, the Commanders Fidel Castro Ruz and Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías.
- Ratify that the cardinal principle guiding the ALBA-TCP should be the widest possible solidarity among the peoples of Our America, based on the ideas of Bolívar, Martí, San Martín, Sucre, O´ Higgins, Petión, Morazán, Sandino, Bishop, Garvey, Túpac Katari, Bartolina Sisa, Chatoyer and many other founding fathers of Latin American and Caribbean independence, as stated in the Joint Declaration by Commanders Chávez and Fidel on December 14, 2004.
- Ratify our commitment to a genuine Latin American and Caribbean integration that will allow us to jointly face imperialist domination and hegemony cravings and growing threats to regional peace and stability.
- Advocate a transparent, democratic, fair and equitable international order based on multilateralism, the observance of the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and International Law; that ensures international peace and security and respect for the right of the peoples to self-determination, territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of disputes, non-interference in the internal affairs and sovereignty of the States.
- Acknowledge the remarkable work of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as a Non-Permanent Member of the Security Council during the last two years, raising the voice of the Caribbean peoples and representing the struggle for just causes within this important organ of the United Nations.
- Reaffirm the full validity of the postulates of the “Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace”, signed by the Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) at its Second Summit held in Havana on January 2014.
- Highlight the need to continue strengthening CELAC as a genuine mechanism for political coordination, cooperation and regional dialogue based on the principle of unity within diversity in order to face the common challenges ahead. We ratify the outcomes of the VI CELAC Summit held in Mexico City on September 18, 2021, while commending the work of the Mexican Pro Tempore Presidency to revitalize CELAC and reiterating our commitment to support such endeavors.
- Reaffirm the right of every State to build its own political, economic, social and cultural system, free from unilateral coercive measures, threats, aggressions and in an environment of peace, stability, justice, democracy and respect for human rights.
- Emphasize the urgency of moving towards the development of a more comprehensive mechanism for debt relief for developing countries, the cancellation or refinancing of foreign debt at the global level, economic recovery with a comprehensive and sustainable approach, and the democratic transformation of international financial institutions.
- Reiterate our strongest rejection to the imposition and implementation of unilateral coercive measures against member countries of the Alliance, including lists and certifications, in accordance with the Political Declaration of the VI Summit of Heads of State and Government of CELAC, held on Mexico City on September 18, 2021. Such practices, contrary to the International Law, threaten against the recovery, regional economic resilience and stability of our peoples in the current context of the pandemic. Likewise, they constitute a massive, flagrant, systematic and illegal violation of the human rights of our nations.
- Ratify our strong condemnation of the genocidal and illegal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the government of the United States against Cuba, deliberately and opportunistically reinforced under the pandemic, and highlight the historical support of the member States of the Alliance to the United Nations General Assembly Resolution entitled Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba, adopted on June 23, 2021.
- Reject the imposition of unilateral coercive measures against the people and the government of Venezuela, which violate the International Law and the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations and represent a collective punishment agaist the Venezuelan people, causing unutterable suffering indiscriminately, which hamper the full enjoyment of human rights by its entire population, particularly the right to life and health.
- Express our strongest rejection to the absurd and unjustified inclusion of the Republic of Cuba in the U.S. State Department’s spurious and arbitrary list of States Sponsors of Terrorism that discredits the cooperation efforts of the United Nations and the international community in the fight against terrorism. This unilateral action widely rejected in and outside the United States, has a negative impact on all spheres of the Cuban society and further hampers the country’s possibilities to enter the international trade, carry out financial operations and procure basic supplies.
- Reject the interference of the Secretary General of the Organization of American States in the internal affairs of the States.
- Denounce the use of unconventional warfare strategies against progressive governments and leaders in the region through politically motivated judicial processes (lawfare), manipulation of human rights for destabilizing purposes; misinformation and propaganda campaigns; the malicious use of information and communication technologies; and cyber-attacks, among others.
- Reiterate our commitment to promote and protect all human rights for all, while denouncing their politicization and manipulation for interventionist purposes.
- Reiterate ALBA-TCP’s strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
- Express our sorrow for the fatalities the COVID-19 pandemic has caused worldwide and particularly in our region. We commend the remarkable efforts of the health personnel in addressing this sanitary crisis. We acknowledge the commitment of the member countries of the Alliance to mitigate its spread and address its devastating social and economic impact.
- Highlight the exchange of good practices among ALBA-TCP countries in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of keeping up the measures for its prevention and containment.
- Underscore Cuba’s achievements in the development of three vaccines that have proven to be highly effective and two vaccine candidates, which will contribute to strengthen the region’s capacity to fight the pandemic. We acknowledge the humane and altruist work of the Henry Reeve Medical Contingent and its contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in several nations.
- Commend the work of the Alliance in establishing a humanitarian air bridge using the Venezuelan CONVIASA airline, facilitating the transport vaccines, medical personnel, among others, in order to help in fighting against the pandemic.
- Welcome the work of the Bank of ALBA, in the development of a bank of vaccines, treatments and medical supplies, which has been implemented for the benefit of the ALBA population. We welcome the membership of Grenada to the Bank of Alba in June 2021, a financial institution with the purpose of consolidating full financial and economic sovereignty and independence of the member countries of the Alliance.
- Reaffirm our full support to the Caribbean countries in their compensation claim for the genocide of the indigenous population and the horrors of slavery and the transatlantic slave trade.
- Ratify the right of Caribbean countries to receive a fair, special and differential treatment. The Caribbean will always find in ALBA-TCP a platform for cooperation and complementarity to defend and promote their fair claims and reparations.
- Vigorously reject the measures adopted against the brotherly Caribbean countries by considering them non-cooperative jurisdictions. We urge the review of the criteria for graduation that classifies them as “middle income countries”, hindering their access to credits and international cooperation.
- Support the government of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, led by President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, democratically elected by popular vote with 55.1% and we call on the international community to be alert to destabilization attempts.
- Welcome the progress made in the comprehensive negotiation and Dialogue process of Venezuela for political and social coexistence. We support the efforts of the countries participating in the international support to this dialogue.
- Congratulate the Venezuelan people for the striking victory of the Gran Polo Patriótico in the regional and municipal elections held on November 21. Also, we welcome and support the Bolivarian Revolution, the civil-military union and the Constitutional President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, in the struggle for peace and stability of the Venezuelan people.
- Congratulate and praise the people of Nicaragua and the Sandinista government of president Daniel Ortega Saavedra for their victory in the recent elections. We ratify our support to their decision to continue defending sovereignty, peace, the significant social and economic progress, security and national unity achieved, without foreign interference and international economic sanctions.
- Congratulate the Honduran people for the historic and successful electoral process that took place on Sunday, November 28, 2021, where it massively expressed its strong will for peace and social transformation, with the election of comrade Xiomara Castro, the first woman elected as President of the Republic of Honduras.
- Reiterate our congratulations to the Saint Lucian people for the successful elections held on July 26, 2021, in which the Saint Lucia Labor Party (SLP), led by Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, was victorious in a peaceful and democratic manner.
- Welcome the reincorporation of Saint Lucia to ALBA-TCP, demonstrating the full validity of the political ideals that the peoples of the Alliance advocate day after day.
- Recognize the efforts of the Alliance during the aftermath of the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as a symbol of the support and solidarity of the ALBA-TCP countries with the people and Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
- Reiterate our rejection against the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last July 7, 2021, in Port-au-Prince and strongly condemn such events and all kind of threats or assassination attempts, which have become recurrent in our region, threatening peace and the political and social stability of our peoples.
- Underscore that the outcome of the COP26 did not live up to the expectations of the developing countries. More ambitious goals by the developed countries are required in terms of adaptation, damages and losses, mitigation and supply of implementation means, including climate financing, technology transfer and capacity building in accordance with their historical responsibility. We welcome the creation of the “Glasgow Committee on Non-Market Approaches” to strengthen actions to support the implementation of the actions envisaged, among others, in the Nationally Determined Contributions of the countries of the region.
- Stress that climate change is one of the main threats mankind faces being Latin America and the Caribbean among the most vulnerable region in the planet to the adverse impact. We demand a concerted and urgent action to the full implementation of the commitments assumed by the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement, based on equality and under the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.
- Highlight the role of children and youth for their valuable and innovative impact on actions to address climate change, encouraging the proposal of adaptation and mitigation solutions, as well as ways to avoid and face damages and losses regarding climate change, in accordance with the specific needs of their towns and regions.
- Reaffirm our commitment to acknowledge and promote the unwavering rights of Mother Earth and its interrelation with the human being in harmony with Nature and we welcome the initiatives of the “First Reencounter with Mother Earth: Global Reflections in defense of Pachamama” held in La Paz, Bolivia, last April 22 and 23, 2021; and the “Second Reecounter with Mother Earth”, held in Caracas, Venezuela, last August 27 and 28, 2021.
- Express our commitment to defend and promote Latin American and Caribbean culture and the identity of the peoples of the region, with particular respect for and promotion of native and indigenous cultures.
- Reject the criminalization of irregular migration, all forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, hatred speeches and other related forms of discrimination and intolerance against migrants. We commend the coordination of efforts to manage information on migratory movements in the region in order to protect the human rights of migrants who wish to return, especially in the current context.
- Express our commitment to protect the human rights of migrants, promote comprehensive regional efforts to strengthen effective migration governance, based on the principles of responsible, safe, orderly and regular migration, and work to eradicate the causes of irregular migration.
- Welcome fostering of cooperation relations between ALBA-TCP and other integration mechanisms, countries outside the region and international organizations, under the principles of respect and non-interference in the internal affairs.
- Highlight the efforts to revitalize the ALBA-TCP and its actions for peace, democracy, stability and wellbeing of the peoples of Our America. In this regard, we underline the valuable meetings in the sectors of health, education, agriculture, academic, communication and information, women’s affairs and gender equality, culture, and tourism held between the member countries. The outcomes of such meetings makes us commit ourselves to continue strengthening the Alliance as a counterhegemonic and inclusive political-strategic alternative for Latin American and Caribbean integration, and promoting its shared values of solidarity, cooperation and complementarity.
- Approve the 2022 ALBA-TCP Post-Pandemic Work Plan and entrust the ALBA-TCP Executive Secretariat with its follow-up, consultation and compliance for the benefit of strengthening the Alliance.
