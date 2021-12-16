‘Fascists Out of the University’: Students at Madrid’s Complutense University Reject Leopoldo López

The widespread international rejection of fugitive from Venezuelan justice Leopoldo López was evident last Monday, December 13, in Madrid, where students received him at the Complutense University with slogans of “fascists out of the university,” prior to López’s participation in an event alongside Yunior García, fugitive from Cuba.

“Fascists out of the university!,” “López, murderer!”, and “out with the Miami coup plotters” were among the slogans written on banners and shouted by students in the political science faculty of Complutense University of Madrid.

Numerous students gathered on the campus to reject the presence of the two fugitives from justice, both known to promote destabilizing plans against the leftist governments of their respective nations.

RELATED CONTENT: Chilean Activists Welcome Leopoldo López with Eggs

After moments of tension, the students managed to enter a Complutense de Madrid classroom with the aim of preventing Leopoldo López and Yunior García from speaking there, and thus stop the extreme right. However, the organizers of the event expelled them from the building.

La extrema izquierda boicotea un acto de Leopoldo López y Yunior García en la Complutense. pic.twitter.com/EyZcNMsVft — Libertad Digital (@libertaddigital) December 14, 2021

Both Leopoldo López and the Cuban Yunior García arrived in Spain after “escaping” from their respective countries with the complicity of the authorities of Spain, where they dedicated themselves to putting together new conspiratorial plans.

RELATED CONTENT: What Did Leopoldo López and Yunior García Gossip About in Madrid?

It is worth remembering that Yunior García is a US financed “activist” against the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel, and has dedicated himself in recent months to promoting violent demonstrations against the Cuban government. He then started a campaign about his alleged disappearance that ended with his arrival in Spain with his wife, using a tourist visa on a regular flight.

For his part, Leopoldo López fled Venezuela in 2020, where he was hiding in the diplomatic headquarters of Spain, following the last failed coup he organized with former deputy Juan Guaidó on April 29, 2019.

Rejection of the presence of Leopoldo López

Acts of rejection against the Venezuelan opposition leader are increasingly common, not only in Spain. Recently, he was greeted in Chile with demonstrations that labeled him as a coup plotter, criminal, and murderer.

López arrived in Santiago de Chile to meet with representatives of the extreme right, in the midst of the electoral campaign for the second round of the presidential elections, and was greeted with a volley of eggs.

Featured image: Students protest far-right Venezuelan coup plotter Leopoldo López during an event at the Complutense University in Madrid. Photo by EFE.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.