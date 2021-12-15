Maduro Urges ALBA-TCP to Focus Its Efforts on a Common Economic Agenda

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, urged the heads of state and other representatives present at the Twentieth Ordinary Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) to exert greater efforts to establish a common economic development agenda for all the member countries of the regional body.

During his speech this Tuesday, December 14, at the ALBA-TCP Summit in Havana, Cuba, President Maduro stated, “From Venezuela we would like all of us to exert greater efforts to articulate a comprehensive economic, commercial, financial and monetary development plan for all the ALBA countries.”

“I heard Raúl [Castro] say many times that you can’t distribute what you don’t have,” added Maduro. “Well, to distribute wealth we must first generate it.”

RELATED CONTENT: The US is at a Loss in Central America

The mechanisms are there

President Maduro highlighted that ALBA-TCP already has the mechanisms to develop this comprehensive economic plan.

“Once an international economist told us that the Banco del ALBA is a Ferrari stuck in a parking lot and I believe so,” explained President Maduro. “However, we also have the ALBA Monetary Council, and the Sucre currency that can be updated by giving it a virtual character with the technological advances that now exist, and make it a common currency.”

Maduro stressed the need to promote a powerful investment agenda for infrastructure, agriculture and industry aimed at development and wealth generation.

The Venezuelan president considered that “the core of the new era and the success of our revolutionary dreams is to achieve a shared economic development,” and stressed that “we can proceed towards a common effort, but we must take further steps, and Venezuela reiterates the need for us to take further steps in a joint action program.”

“Let us not fall into discord”

Maduro praised President Daniel Ortega’s victory in Nicaragua and called on those present not to have room for doubt. The United States is trying to sow discord against the reelected president of Nicaragua.

Maduro also praised Miguel Díaz-Canel and Luis Arce’s triumph over the destabilizing attempts exerted on Cuba and Bolivia respectively in the midst of the pandemic.

“Brothers,” urged President Maduro, “let us not fall into the intrigue and discord that the US empire wishes to sow in the union of our peoples, to try and make us believe that the world is upside down. They tried to present brother Lucho Arce as a destabilizer and now the imperialist lobby schemes so that we abandon brother Arce. They have intensified the blockade imposed on the people of Cuba. They have launched a fierce million-dollar social media campaign against the sister nation of Nicaragua, and they are planning to drown Nicaragua in violence. Nicaragua deserves love, support, and solidarity.”

RELATED CONTENT: Maduro Takes Part in Castro Commemoration Ceremony in Havana

Respected voice in the world

President Maduro highlighted what, in his opinion, the political strength of ALBA-TCP is that it is a respected voice amongst global multilateral organizations.

“ALBA has been a nice home where one can dream of great projects to raise the collective voice of our countries and to get that voice heard at the UN, as it is present in spaces where the destiny of the human race is being debated,” emphasized President Maduro. “When ALBA has raised its united voice we have made our presence felt and get respected. ALBA has won respect with the power of its ideas.”

Maduro insisted on the need to continue strengthening integration mechanisms under a spirit of respect and equality and with a vision of shared common development. “The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America is our space—it is our home,” stressed the Venezuelan head of state. “Here we are brothers. Here there is no powerful nation that blackmails, scolds and threatens weaker members. Here we are all equal. ALBA is the home of equals, a brotherhood—a union of big dreams.”

Featured image: The Twentieth Ordinary Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), being held in Havana, Cuba. Photo: Últimas Noticias

(Últimas Noticias) by Jesús Inojosa

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.