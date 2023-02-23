This Wednesday, February 22, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez reported that 4,236,000 people mobilized during the 2023 Carnivals in Venezuela. In regards to the security deployment this Carnival, as implemented by Rodríguez, she noted the commitment shown by each law enforcement agent deployed in every corner of the country.

Vice President Rodríguez explained that the officials of the different security organizations “worked with great love for the Venezuelan people,” adding, “we congratulate the authorities, the governors, and mayors for the extraordinary display of these carnivals.”

The number of travelers increased this year by 31.2% as compared with 2022. “I want to thank the functionaries present, all the organizations that acted in coordination so that Venezuelans could enjoy the holiday,” she said. “These have been the best Carnivals, very colorful; it is impossible to steal the joy of the people.”

Traffic accident reduction

Rodríguez noted that there was a 41.03% reduction in traffic accidents. “There is greater awareness by citizens,” she said. Likewise, she pointed out that there was an increase in the use of private vehicles by 3.6% as compared with the year 2022.

The vice president indicated that mobilization through bus terminals rose to 8.9%. In the use of air transport there was an increase of 5.7%, and in water transport 55%. Given these figures, there has been a “greater increase in economic activity in the transport sector,” Rodríguez stated. “Venezuela continues on its path to recovery despite the far-right attacks.”

Bank transactions

Rodríguez further noted the increase in economic activities, noting that in 2023, transactions processed by electronic means of payment increased by 42% as compared with 2022, equivalent to 112,985,144 bolivars. “This is the recovery process,” she noted again, “which indicates that we are on the right track.”

Most visited parks

As for the most visited national parks during this Carnival, they are: Morrocoy, Falcón; Mochima, Anzoátegui and Sucre; Médanos de Coro, Falcón; Waraira Repano, Caracas; Henri Pittier, Aragua; Sierra Nevada Park, Merida; Los Roques, special territories; La Restinga, Nueva Esparta; and El Teleférico, Merida. The top three in terms of hotel occupancy were Los Roques, then Canaima, and Colonia Tovar.

More than 3 million children cared for

The recreation plans served more than 3 million children and adolescents in different venues, according to records, said the vice president.

Activities in Caracas

The mayor of the Libertador municipality, Carmen Meléndez, who was also part of security deployment for the Carnivals, noted that more than a million people mobilized in the capital and participated in the various activities.

“We had floats, fantasies, the people enjoyed themselves, and 1,056,648 mobilized in Caracas,” she said. “Before they went to the beaches, they also went to La Guaira and Miranda, and then they rejoined the Retumba Caracas concert.” She noted that it was the people themselves who built the floats, “with their own hands, so in Caracas [that] was the thing.”

Comprehensive work

The Minister for Interior Relations, Justice, and Peace, Remigio Ceballos, indicated that “we work comprehensively and joined the Experimental University of Security, SUNAD, 911; and all these teams comply with the instructions of President Nicolás Maduro, which is nothing more than the implementation of the Great Mission of Peace Quadrants.”

“We have shown and continue to show that we work for the protection of the people,” he added. He said that road assistance was achieved for more than a thousand people, and more than 1,400 services were provided by Firefighters and Civil Protection, with 11 lives saved. All these tasks and results are “thanks to the preparation and training of officials.”

Mis felicitaciones a los organismos de seguridad que se desplegaron a lo largo y ancho del país para garantizar la tranquilidad y protección de las personas que se movilizaron en estos Carnavales 2023 y disfrutaron de las maravillas de Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/35Ze0VIIv5 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 22, 2023

Distinction to officials

The Order for Peace was delivered to the officials of the different citizen security organizations of the country, for their great commitment to protecting the Venezuelan people.

President Maduro also congratulated all security agents participating in the Carnival deployment with a post via social media. “My congratulations to the security organizations that were deployed throughout the country,” he wrote, “to guarantee the tranquility and protection of the people who mobilized in these Carnivals 2023 and enjoyed the wonders of Venezuela.”

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.