Venezuelan Minister for Transport Ramón Velásquez Araguayán announced that more than 1,000 buses will be deployed throughout Venezuela during the Happy Carnivals 2023. The buses will guarantee Venezuelans transportation and enjoyment during these holidays. Like many other countries in the region, Venezuela celebrates Carnival on Monday, February 20, and Tuesday, February 21.

On Friday, February 17, Velásquez Araguayán explained via social media that this deployment will cover road safety and beach routes.

“From the Eastern Bus Terminal [Caracas], we begin the deployment of Happy Carnivals 2023 with more than one thousand buses available to all Venezuelans for their enjoyment this season, with beach routes and road safety,” the minister wrote.

Velásquez Araguayán explained that this deployment of buses complies with the instructions given by President Nicolás Maduro to guarantee the mobility of all Venezuelans during Carnival.

Transport units at the service of the people

“The units are comfortable and very suitable for these activities. The thousand land buses will be mobilized throughout the country to provide transportation to the people going to beach destinations,” the minister said in a video.

#17Feb Desde el terminal de Oriente damos inicio al despliegue de #CarnavalesFelices2023, con más de mil unidades a disposición de todos las venezolanas y venezolanos para su disfrute en está temporada, con "Rutas Playeras" y dispositivo de seguridad vial#ElEsequiboEsDeVenezuela pic.twitter.com/6tzZlkAxBJ — Ramón Celestino Velásquez Araguayán (@rvaraguayan) February 17, 2023

Velásquez Araguayán noted that the beach routes will leave from the Eastern Bus Terminal in Caracas to Higuerote and Río Chico in Miranda state. Meanwhile, buses to La Guaira state will depart from the La Paz and Gato Negro metro stations in Caracas.

Additionally, over 600 law enforcement agents will ensure compliance with the fares in the terminals to provide economic security to vacationers.

Regarding highway safety, Minister Velásquez Araguayán added that more than 180 road paramedics will be present, and there will be a situation room to evaluate transportation incidents.

“All united to provide comprehensive transportation information and greater security to the population that mobilizes during these carnivals,” he said.

Beach routes of the Caracas Metro

Juan Carlos Duboulay, president of the Caracas Metro, reported the details of the MetroBús operation. For the Happy Carnivals 2023 operation, the Caracas Metro will activate the Metrobús beach route departing from the La Paz station to the Camurí Chico resort in La Guaira state.

This operation will have 10 units and 24 surface transportation operators. They will provide transportation services for vacationers from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at a cost of 10 bolivars (approximately US$0.45) per trip.

Similarly, in the Caracas Metro, workers will continue offering services to transport users and vacationers during Carnival.

More than 139,000 agents deployed

According to Minister for Interior Relations, Justice and Peace Remigio Ceballos, over 139,000 law enforcement agents from different security agencies will be deployed throughout Venezuela.

In a televised broadcast last Wednesday, Minister Ceballos said that the operation comprises 3,000 vehicles, 6,000 motorcycles, 900 bicycles, 197 boats, 444 ambulances, 79 cranes, 190 boats and eight aircraft to guarantee comprehensive protection and care of the people in Venezuela.

They will carry out 7,000 toxicology tests in terminals and roads and breathalyzer tests at the 3,000 checkpoints in the country’s 18 trunk roads.

The operation will also cover the 137 monuments and recreational parks and the 460 beaches suitable for the population’s enjoyment.

