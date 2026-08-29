Iranian pro-government protesters wave national flags while participating in an anti-war protest gathering against the US and Israeli military attacks in Iran, in Tehran, Iran, on February 28, 2026. Photo: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Iranian pro-government protesters wave national flags while participating in an anti-war protest gathering against the US and Israeli military attacks in Iran, in Tehran, Iran, on February 28, 2026. Photo: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images.