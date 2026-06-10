She strengthened strategic partnerships as Venezuela seeks to boost economic diversification and cooperation.

On Monday, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced that she is on her way back to her country after an energy-focused tour of India and Türkiye.

“We conclude our international tour with great satisfaction, strengthening partnerships and areas of cooperation for the benefit of the Venezuelan people. We return to Venezuela with the firm conviction of continuing to promote the development and economic diversification of our country, a nation of peace, immense potential and a future full of opportunities,” she said.

“We thank President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for this invitation,” the Venezuelan leader said in a video recorded in Istanbul and published on her social media accounts.

Earlier, Rodriguez arrived in Türkiye for an official visit aimed at strengthening cooperation in the areas of mining, energy, transportation, and air connectivity. “Turkish Airlines has become one of the main airlines traveling to Venezuela,” she recalled.

On Monday, the Turkish Presidency reported that both leaders assessed how to increase bilateral trade volume from the current US$448 million to US$3 billion.

Erdogan received Rodriguez at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, on the shores of the Bosporus, a venue commonly used for working meetings with foreign heads of government. They discussed how to increase bilateral trade from its current level of US$448 million to US$3 billion. As of 2025, Türkiye imported US$448 million worth of Venezuelan goods and exported US$197 million to the South American country.

During the meeting, Erdogan assured Rodriguez that Türkiye “would always stand by the Venezuelan people” and discussed ways to promote cooperation in the fields of trade, energy, and mining.

Rodriguez arrived in Türkiye after a five-day visit to India that was dominated by the resumption of Indian purchases of Venezuelan crude, after her country returned in recent months to the ranks of the leading suppliers to the world’s most populous nation.

During her tour of India and Türkiye, the Venezuelan leader was accompanied by senior officials including Foreign Minister Yvan Gil; Tourism Minister Daniela Cabello; Science and Technology Minister Gabriela Jimenez; Transportation Minister Jacqueline Farias; Trade Minister Johann Alvarez; and Communications Minister Miguel Perez.

(Telesur) by JF