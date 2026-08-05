A Special Commission Will Gather Public Input Throughout August Before Submitting Proposed Amendments in September.

During August, Nicaragua’s National Assembly will hold a series of public consultations to draft a proposal for a partial reform of the Political Constitution.

Led by a Special Constitutional Commission, the meetings will include the participation of communicators, journalists, members of the Central American Parliament, mayors, Indigenous peoples, Afro-descendant communities, professionals, business leaders, ambassadors and representatives of international organizations.

The initiative will bring together political, social, and institutional stakeholders from across the country in an effort to gather input before the final version of the proposal is drafted.

Nicaraguan Co-President Rosario Murillo said the participatory process is intended to consolidate the country’s model of direct citizen participation and strengthen sovereignty, stability, and social development.

“On our path of democracy of the People as President, we continue with the consultations to strengthen our democracy, which is participatory and is the power of the people expressed through our own model and practices. Our paths are defined through community and consensus, practices of brotherhood, solidarity, affection and complementarity, which make us increasingly masters of our present and our future,” she said.

Once the public consultations conclude, the Special Commission will compile and organize the contributions before submitting the proposals for consideration by the full National Assembly.

Among the possible constitutional reforms that Nicaraguan society will discuss is a proposal to establish renewable seven-year presidential terms.

The initiative aims to provide stability, operational continuity, and a long-term outlook for the National Human Development Plan, one of the pillars supporting the partial reform.

The Special Constitutional Commission expects to submit the final text of the proposed reforms to the plenary of the National Assembly for consideration in September.

(Telesur) by JF